United Nations sanctions on Iran over its nuclear programme are reimposed by 'snapback' mechanism, reports AP.
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 28-09-2025 05:36 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 05:36 IST
United Nations sanctions on Iran over its nuclear programme are reimposed by 'snapback' mechanism, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Nuclear Standoff: Iran and the Snapback Sanctions Dilemma
Sanctions Snapback: Tensions Mount as UN Reimposes Measures on Iran
UN Sanctions Snapback on Iran Moves Forward After Resolution Fails
UN Security Council rejects last-ditch effort to delay sanctions from being reimposed on Iran over its nuclear programme, reports AP.
Iran's president calls the expected 'snapback' of UN sanctions 'unfair, unjust and illegal', reports AP.