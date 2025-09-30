People surged forward, jostled amidst heavy crowd to see actor-politician Vijay's face in Karur rally, says TN govt on stampede.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 30-09-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 18:13 IST
- Country:
- India
People surged forward, jostled amidst heavy crowd to see actor-politician Vijay's face in Karur rally, says TN govt on stampede.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vijay
- Karur
- stampede
- Tamil Nadu
- rally
- actor-politician
- crowd
- supporters
- event
- government
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragedy at TVK Rally: Congress Leaders Offer Support Amidst Grief
Congress Leaders Extend Support After Tragic Karur Rally Stampede
Rally Chaos: Crowd Doubles at Actor-Politician Vijay's Event
Vijay's Political Rally Tragedy: Actor Reacts to Criticism Amidst Karur Stampede
Crowd increased from afternoon, some people assembled at morning leading to dehydration, exhaustion: TN govt on Karur stampede.