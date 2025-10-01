Unwavering faith of RSS volunteers in democracy, constitutional bodies never led to bitterness; gave strength to resist Emergency:PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2025 12:18 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 12:18 IST
