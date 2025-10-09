Senior Assam BJP leader and former Union minister Rajen Gohain, 17 others resign from party.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 09-10-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 14:39 IST
- Country:
- India
Senior Assam BJP leader and former Union minister Rajen Gohain, 17 others resign from party.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Case under SC/ST Act should be registered against lawyer who tried to hurl shoe at CJI Gavai: Union minister Ramdas Athawale.
Dollar Surge Amid Euro and Yen Struggles: Political Shifts Influence Currency Markets
Dollar Gains as Euro and Yen Falter Amid Political Shifts
Global Markets Soar Amid Economic Uncertainty and Political Shifts
Yen Hits Historic Lows Amid Japan's Political Shifts