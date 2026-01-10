U.S. to Refine Venezuelan Crude Amid Political Shifts
The United States plans to refine and sell up to 50 million barrels of Venezuelan crude oil under a new agreement following the removal of former President Nicolas Maduro. This announcement was made by U.S. President Donald Trump during a meeting with top administration officials and major oil company executives.
President Trump detailed the arrangement at a gathering with senior administration members and executives from some of the world's largest oil corporations. The agreement marks a significant development in U.S.-Venezuelan economic engagements, especially in the energy sector.
This decision highlights a pivotal shift in U.S. foreign oil policy, potentially impacting global oil markets. The announcement has generated significant interest among industry stakeholders as they evaluate the implications of increased U.S. involvement in Venezuelan crude oil refining and sales.