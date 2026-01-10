U.S. to Refine Venezuelan Crude Amid Political Shifts

The United States is set to refine and distribute up to 50 million barrels of Venezuelan crude oil as part of a newly established agreement following the ousting of former President Nicolas Maduro. This strategic move was revealed by President Donald Trump during a recent assembly with top-level officials and oil industry leaders.

President Trump detailed the arrangement at a gathering with senior administration members and executives from some of the world's largest oil corporations. The agreement marks a significant development in U.S.-Venezuelan economic engagements, especially in the energy sector.

This decision highlights a pivotal shift in U.S. foreign oil policy, potentially impacting global oil markets. The announcement has generated significant interest among industry stakeholders as they evaluate the implications of increased U.S. involvement in Venezuelan crude oil refining and sales.