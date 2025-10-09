UK, India natural partners in fintech, I want UK to be number 1 choice for investment in finance & fintech: British PM Keir Starmer at GFF.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-10-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 16:16 IST
UK, India natural partners in fintech, I want UK to be number 1 choice for investment in finance & fintech: British PM Keir Starmer at GFF.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Finance Pioneers Unite: The Summit Shaping the Future of CFO Roles
British PM Keir Starmer Embraces Bollywood Magic at Yash Raj Studios
Swiggy Teams Up with PayU Finance for Restaurant Credit Solutions
India-UK FTA will boost GDP of both countries, says British PM Keir Starmer at Global Fintech Fest.
Finance Minister's Spiritual Sojourn: Sitharaman Visits Ayodhya