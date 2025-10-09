India one of the most technologically inclusive societies today because of democratisation of technology in last decade: PM Modi at GFF.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-10-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 16:20 IST
India one of the most technologically inclusive societies today because of democratisation of technology in last decade: PM Modi at GFF.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- technology
- inclusivity
- Modi
- GFF
- democratization
- progress
- innovation
- accessibility
- advancements
Advertisement
ALSO READ
DPWI Annual Report Highlights Fiscal Stability and Progress Toward Infrastructure Goals
India-UK Partnership: A Pillar for Global Stability and Progress
India, UK to forge win-win partnership in AI and fintech: PM Narendra Modi at GFF.
India's fintech prowess is getting global recognition, says PM Narendra Modi at GFF.
UK, India natural partners in fintech, I want UK to be number 1 choice for investment in finance & fintech: British PM Keir Starmer at GFF.