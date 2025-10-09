Left Menu

Putin says Russian air defences were responsible for downing an Azerbaijani jetliner last year that killed 38 people, reports AP.

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 09-10-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 17:43 IST
