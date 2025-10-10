Japan's Komeito says it is leaving the coalition with the ruling Liberal Democrats, citing a failure to clean up graft, reports AP.
PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 10-10-2025 13:00 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 13:00 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
