NDA govt has given Rs 13 lakh cr subsidy on fertilisers in 10 years as against Rs 5 lakh cr in 10 years of UPA govt: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2025 12:45 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 12:45 IST
