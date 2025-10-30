CBSE class 12 board exams to be conducted from February 17 to April 9, 2026: Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-10-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 21:52 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
