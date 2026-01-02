Venezuelan President Open to U.S. Negotiations Amid Escalating Drug Conflict

In a recent pre-recorded televised interview, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro indicated his country's openness to negotiating an agreement with the United States to address drug trafficking issues. These comments follow a CIA drone strike in Venezuela, which has incited further tensions between the two nations.

Maduro, speaking with Spanish journalist Ignacio Ramonet, accused the U.S. of attempting to orchestrate a regime change under the guise of anti-drug operations to access Venezuela's substantial oil reserves. He affirmed Venezuela's readiness for serious discussions on combating drug trafficking and potential U.S. investments in Venezuelan oil resources.

These developments come amid a U.S. military campaign against alleged drug-smuggling routes off the Venezuelan coast and in the eastern Pacific, marked by tensions after the U.S. justified its strikes as a measure against drug cartels. The CIA's recent operations represent a significant escalation, raising concerns over growing conflict dynamics in the region.