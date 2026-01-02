Left Menu

Venezuelan President Open to U.S. Negotiations Amid Escalating Drug Conflict

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro expressed willingness to negotiate with the U.S. to combat drug trafficking. Amid tensions, the U.S. launched a campaign claiming to target cartels. The CIA conducted a significant drone strike in Venezuela, exacerbating pressures on Maduro's government which is accused of narco-terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Caracas | Updated: 02-01-2026 07:52 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 07:52 IST
Venezuelan President Open to U.S. Negotiations Amid Escalating Drug Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Venezuela

In a recent pre-recorded televised interview, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro indicated his country's openness to negotiating an agreement with the United States to address drug trafficking issues. These comments follow a CIA drone strike in Venezuela, which has incited further tensions between the two nations.

Maduro, speaking with Spanish journalist Ignacio Ramonet, accused the U.S. of attempting to orchestrate a regime change under the guise of anti-drug operations to access Venezuela's substantial oil reserves. He affirmed Venezuela's readiness for serious discussions on combating drug trafficking and potential U.S. investments in Venezuelan oil resources.

These developments come amid a U.S. military campaign against alleged drug-smuggling routes off the Venezuelan coast and in the eastern Pacific, marked by tensions after the U.S. justified its strikes as a measure against drug cartels. The CIA's recent operations represent a significant escalation, raising concerns over growing conflict dynamics in the region.

TRENDING

1
Telangana's Water Wars: Injustice and Allegations Unfold

Telangana's Water Wars: Injustice and Allegations Unfold

 India
2
Why We Get Sick on Holiday: The Phenomenon of Leisure Sickness

Why We Get Sick on Holiday: The Phenomenon of Leisure Sickness

 Australia
3
Walking the Workday Away: The Rise of Treadmill Desks in Australia

Walking the Workday Away: The Rise of Treadmill Desks in Australia

 Australia
4
Kerala's Vigilance Bureau Intensifies Anti-Corruption Crusade with Record Arrests

Kerala's Vigilance Bureau Intensifies Anti-Corruption Crusade with Record Ar...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026