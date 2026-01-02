Left Menu

Ju Ae: The Next Heir of North Korea's Dynastic Line?

Ju Ae, the daughter of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, visited the Kumsusan mausoleum with her parents, sparking speculation about her being groomed as his successor. Analysts believe her increased public appearances indicate a possible future leadership role, although South Korea deems it too early for conclusions.

In a striking move that has ignited widespread speculation, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's daughter, Ju Ae, has been increasingly visible in state media. Her recent visit to the Kumsusan mausoleum, accompanied by her parents, marks her first public appearance at this significant site.

Experts suggest this appearance could signify Ju Ae's potential grooming as a successor in North Korea's tightly-knit dynastic regime. Cheong Seong-chang from the Sejong Institute views this as a calculated step by Kim Jong Un ahead of the ruling party Congress, potentially solidifying her role in the future.

While these developments fuel intrigue, South Korean officials caution against premature assumptions given Ju Ae's young age and lack of official position. However, her presence at major events alongside her father suggests she plays a pivotal role in portraying a 'stable family' image for the Kim dynasty.

