A person in Bihar would get concerned if his salary increased during 'jungle raj' as he had to give more extortion, alleges Modi.
PTI | Nawada | Updated: 02-11-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 15:50 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
