Communication satellite CMS-03 successfully placed in intended orbit: ISRO.
PTI | Sriharikota | Updated: 02-11-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 17:44 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
