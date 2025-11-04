Murders, loots, kidnappings, extortion will be common in Bihar again if you make mistake on Nov 6 voting day: Amit Shah at Motihari rally.
PTI | Motihari | Updated: 04-11-2025 13:21 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 13:21 IST
- Country:
- India
