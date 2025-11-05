Rahul gave account of 'vote theft' in Haryana, NDA will destroy everything; unsure whether India will see polls in future, alleges Priyanka.
PTI | Bettiah | Updated: 05-11-2025 13:30 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 13:30 IST
- Country:
- India
Rahul gave account of 'vote theft' in Haryana, NDA will destroy everything; unsure whether India will see polls in future, alleges Priyanka.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rahul Gandhi
- Priyanka Gandhi
- vote theft
- elections
- NDA
- Haryana
- democracy
- India
- allegations
- politics
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rijiju Rebuts Rahul Gandhi's Claims of Electoral Fraud in Haryana
Rahul Gandhi Urges India's Gen Z to Uphold Democracy Amidst Allegations of Voter Fraud
Rahul Gandhi Alleges Vote Manipulation in Haryana Assembly Polls
Rahul Gandhi goes abroad and defame country, democracy, institutions: Kiren Rijiju on Haryana vote theft allegation.
Celebration of Democracy: Bihar Votes and the Call for Peace in Kashmir