Modi established Makhana Board; if 'Lalu & co' come to power, 'infiltrator ghusao board' will be set up, alleges Shah in Bettiah.
PTI | Bettiah | Updated: 06-11-2025 13:31 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 13:31 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
