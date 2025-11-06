Youth should take responsibility to stop 'vote chori' in Bihar, save Constitution: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at poll rally in Purnea.
PTI | Purnea | Updated: 06-11-2025 13:59 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 13:59 IST
Youth should take responsibility to stop 'vote chori' in Bihar, save Constitution: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at poll rally in Purnea.
Wherever NDA contests elections, they indulge in 'vote chori', alleges Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at rally in Bihar's Purnea.