Modi brand ambassador of Bihar's art, I recently gifted Madhubani painting to Argentina's vice president: PM at Sitamarhi rally.
PTI | Sitamarhi | Updated: 08-11-2025 11:53 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 11:53 IST
- Country:
- India
Modi brand ambassador of Bihar's art, I recently gifted Madhubani painting to Argentina's vice president: PM at Sitamarhi rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
NDA to form govt in Bihar by securing over 160 seats; half of state already showed door to Cong-RJD: Amit Shah at Purnea rally.
Those who insult our culture, tradition must be punished electorally: PM at Bihar rally.
Fishery sector saw huge growth in Bihar, some people practising diving in ponds in state: PM mocks Rahul Gandhi's recent fishing bid.
When people who had brought 'jungle raj' to Bihar talk about development, they lie blatantly: PM at Sitamarhi rally.
We are providing students with computers, footballs, hockey sticks, but RJD talks about giving 'katta' to people: PM in Bihar.