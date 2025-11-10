SC asks NHAI, Road Transport Ministry to conduct survey and file report on number of dhabas on highway in Rajasthan's Phalodi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 12:06 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 12:06 IST
- Country:
- India
SC asks NHAI, Road Transport Ministry to conduct survey and file report on number of dhabas on highway in Rajasthan's Phalodi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
SC seeks response from NHAI, Road Transport Ministry in suo motu case on accident in Rajasthan's Phalodi, which claimed 15 lives.
SC asks NHAI, Road Transport Ministry to file report on condition of highway passing through Rajasthan's Phalodi area.
Blaze on the Highway: Tractor-Trolley Fire Near Ambala
CNG tanker develops leak on Latur highway; traffic disrupted for two hours
Over 113 kg poppy husk seized from pickup van in Rajasthan