Vodafone Idea Q2 net loss narrows to Rs 5,524.2 crore; revenue rises 2.4 per cent to Rs 11,195 crore: Company filing.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 18:48 IST
