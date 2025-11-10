Delhi Police chief says explosion happened in slow moving vehicle near Red Fort traffic signal around 6.52 pm; occupants were present.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 20:57 IST
