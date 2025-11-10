Delhi Police detains owner of car in which explosion occurred near Red Fort: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 23:05 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi Police detains owner of car in which explosion occurred near Red Fort: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Detained Ukrainian Man on Hunger Strike Over Rights Violations
Haryana: Teen shoots schoolmate with father's licensed pistol; two juveniles detained in Gurugram
TN doc detained at Russian airport, wife seeks help from Central, state govts
Girl abducted from railway shed, 'sexually assaulted' in Bengal's Tarakeshwar; 1 detained
Tragedy in Palghar: Teenager Detained in Father's Death