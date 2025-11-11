Left Menu

Union Home Secy, Director IB, Delhi Police Commissioner, DG NIA to attend meeting chaired by Shah; DGP J-K to virtually join: Sources.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 09:43 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 09:43 IST
Union Home Secy, Director IB, Delhi Police Commissioner, DG NIA to attend meeting chaired by Shah; DGP J-K to virtually join: Sources.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Secy, Director IB, Delhi Police Commissioner, DG NIA to attend meeting chaired by Shah; DGP J-K to virtually join: Sources.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Senegal at Crossroads: Tackling Debt Vulnerabilities with the IMF

Senegal at Crossroads: Tackling Debt Vulnerabilities with the IMF

 Global
2
Enhanced Security Measures Post-Red Fort Blast: Railway Response

Enhanced Security Measures Post-Red Fort Blast: Railway Response

 India
3
Environmental Groups Challenge Aerial Bear Hunts in Alaska's Caribou Territory

Environmental Groups Challenge Aerial Bear Hunts in Alaska's Caribou Territo...

 Global
4
China Stocks Falter Amid Economic Uncertainty

China Stocks Falter Amid Economic Uncertainty

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025