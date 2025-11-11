President Droupadi Murmu speaks to Home Minister Amit Shah on phone from Angola, enquires about blast near Delhi's Red Fort: Sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 15:43 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
