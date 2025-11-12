Dharmendra discharged from hospital, family decides to take him home: Doctor at Breach Candy hospital.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2025 07:57 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 07:57 IST
- Country:
- India
Dharmendra discharged from hospital, family decides to take him home: Doctor at Breach Candy hospital.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
