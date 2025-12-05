Left Menu

Umran Malik: The New X-Factor for Kolkata Knight Riders

Sunil Narine, Kolkata Knight Riders’ ace spinner, expressed excitement over Umran Malik's return to form for the upcoming IPL. After missing a season due to injury, Malik is expected to bring his pace and become a key player for the team, as KKR undergoes major changes to improve their standings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 05-12-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 16:17 IST
Sunil Narine, Kolkata Knight Riders' celebrated spinner, voiced his enthusiasm over speedster Umran Malik's anticipated impact in the IPL. Malik, who missed last season due to a hip injury, is set to bolster KKR's lineup with his exceptional pace, potentially becoming the team's key asset.

Having been sidelined for over 18 months, Umran returned to competitive cricket in remarkable fashion, taking five wickets in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and proving his fitness with an impressive performance against Uttar Pradesh. He was acquired by KKR after being released by Sunrisers Hyderabad.

With KKR's strategical overhaul and the entrance of new coaching staff, including Abhishek Nayar, Dwayne Bravo, and Shane Watson, the team is gearing up for a stronger comeback in IPL 2026, especially with Malik's potential disruption to opposition lineups alongside Narine's bowling prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)

