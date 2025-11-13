ED, other agencies have been asked by govt to check money trail of Al Falah University in the wake of Delhi blast: Sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 18:27 IST
- Country:
- India
ED, other agencies have been asked by govt to check money trail of Al Falah University in the wake of Delhi blast: Sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Merz and Zelenskiy Address Ukraine's Energy Scandal: Transparency and Reform Urged
Enforcement Directorate Cracks Down on Rs 190 Crore Custom Duty Evasion Case
Edible Oil Overhaul: New Protocols to Boost Industry Transparency
House Democrats Demand Transparency: Trump and the Epstein Files
Democrats Demand Transparency in Paramount-CBS Merger