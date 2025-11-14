BJP's Nitin Nabin leads by 2,043 votes in Bankipur, RJD candidate Rekha Kumari trails: EC.
PTI | Patna | Updated: 14-11-2025 09:26 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 09:26 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
