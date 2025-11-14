RJD's Rit Lal Roy, who fought Bihar polls from jail, leads in Danapur by 7,936, BJP's Ram Kripal Yadav trails: EC.
PTI | Patna | Updated: 14-11-2025 09:42 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 09:42 IST
- Country:
- India
