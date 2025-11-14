Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary of BJP leads in Tarapur by 2,690 votes, RJD's Arun Kumar trails: EC.
PTI | Patna | Updated: 14-11-2025 10:15 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 10:15 IST
- Country:
- India
Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary of BJP leads in Tarapur by 2,690 votes, RJD's Arun Kumar trails: EC.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Harmeet Singh Sandhu Leads Tarn Taran Bypoll: A Tight Race Unfolds
Celebrating Children's Day in Uttar Pradesh: Leadership Reflects on Future Foundations
Bihar's Political Dynamics: Nitish Kumar's Leadership and Election Trends
No other leader enjoys people's trust as PM Modi does, says Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu in Visakhapatnam.
INDIA bloc's CM candidate Tejashwi Yadav of RJD trails in Raghopur by 1,273 votes, BJP's Satish Kumar leads: EC.