RJD's Osama Shahab, son of Mohammad Shahabuddin, leads in Ragunathpur by 725 votes, JD(U)'s Vikash Kumar Singh trails: EC.
PTI | Patna | Updated: 14-11-2025 10:22 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 10:22 IST
- Country:
- India
RJD's Osama Shahab, son of Mohammad Shahabuddin, leads in Ragunathpur by 725 votes, JD(U)'s Vikash Kumar Singh trails: EC.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Celebrating Children's Day in Uttar Pradesh: Leadership Reflects on Future Foundations
Bihar's Political Dynamics: Nitish Kumar's Leadership and Election Trends
No other leader enjoys people's trust as PM Modi does, says Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu in Visakhapatnam.
Harmeet Singh Sandhu Leads Tarn Taran Bypoll: A Tight Race Unfolds
INDIA bloc's CM candidate Tejashwi Yadav of RJD trails in Raghopur by 1,273 votes, BJP's Satish Kumar leads: EC.