Singer-turned-politician Khesari Lal Yadav of RJD trails in Chhapra assembly seat by 974 votes over BJP's Chhoti Kumari: EC.
PTI | Patna | Updated: 14-11-2025 10:34 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 10:34 IST
- Country:
- India
