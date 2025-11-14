Union minister Chirag Paswan-led LJP(RV) ahead in 22 of 28 seats it contested in Bihar polls: EC.
PTI | Patna | Updated: 14-11-2025 11:46 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 11:46 IST
- Country:
- India
Union minister Chirag Paswan-led LJP(RV) ahead in 22 of 28 seats it contested in Bihar polls: EC.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bihar
- elections
- Chirag Paswan
- LJP
- RV
- Union Minister
- leadership
- politics
- Bihar Polls
- results
Advertisement
ALSO READ
NDA's Landslide Triumph: Nitish Kumar Set to Retain Bihar's Leadership
Modi’s Leadership Shines in Bihar Elections
Local Journalist Survives Alleged SUV Attack in Lucknow
Government Calls for Enhanced Insurance Services and Faster Claim Processing
AIADMK Raises Concerns Over DMK's Intervention in Tamil Nadu SIR