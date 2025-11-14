South Africa reach 154/8 in their first innings at tea on day one of opening Test against India in Kolkata.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-11-2025 14:15 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 14:15 IST
South Africa reach 154/8 in their first innings at tea on day one of opening Test against India in Kolkata.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ashes Rivalry: An Enduring Legacy in Cricket's Battle for Prestige
Crisis Averted: Pakistan's Field Marshal Ensures Sri Lanka's Cricket Tour Proceeds
USA's Historic Debut in Blind Cricket World Cup 2025 Sparks Excitement
From Bhopal to Oman: Shrivastava's Unyielding Cricket Journey
Heightened Security Measures for Sri Lanka's Cricket Tour in Pakistan After Deadly Attack