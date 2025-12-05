Shafali Verma, The Rise of a Cricket Star

India's Shafali Verma has been shortlisted for the ICC Player of the Month following her pivotal role in securing India's first ICC Women's World Cup title. Verma's commanding 87 runs and two crucial wickets were instrumental in the final match against South Africa in Mumbai.

Shafali stepped up as an injury replacement, delivering an all-round performance that earned her the Player of the Match award and a spot among the top three nominees for November. The women's shortlist also features Esha Oza and Thipatcha Putthawong, who shone in the ICC Women's Emerging Nations Trophy.

In the men's category, South African Simon Harmer's crucial contributions in their Test series win against India, Bangladesh's Taijul Islam, and Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz are among those competing for the monthly honors. The final decision will involve an ICC Voting Academy and global fan participation.

