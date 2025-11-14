Left Menu

Indian archer Ankita Bhakat stuns Olympic silver-medallist Nam Suhyeon of South Korea 7-3 to win Asian Championship gold in Dhaka.

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 14-11-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 14:49 IST
