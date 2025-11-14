Indian archer Ankita Bhakat stuns Olympic silver-medallist Nam Suhyeon of South Korea 7-3 to win Asian Championship gold in Dhaka.
PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 14-11-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 14:49 IST
Indian archer Ankita Bhakat stuns Olympic silver-medallist Nam Suhyeon of South Korea 7-3 to win Asian Championship gold in Dhaka.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
