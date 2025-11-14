Jasprit Bumrah takes five-wicket haul as India bowl out South Africa for 159 in the first innings of the opening Test in Kolkata.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-11-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 14:50 IST
Jasprit Bumrah takes five-wicket haul as India bowl out South Africa for 159 in the first innings of the opening Test in Kolkata.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Shubman Gill: Mastering Leadership and Batting Balance in Indian Cricket
Odisha Gears Up for High-Stakes Cricket Match: Security and Infrastructure on Spotlight
Ganguly Calls for Shami's Return to Indian Cricket: Skill and Fitness Back on Track
England Faces Australia with Revitalized Fast Bowling Arsenal for Ashes 2025