Left Menu

JD(U)'s Maheshwar Hazari wins Bihar's Kalyanpur seat by 38,586 votes, defeating CPIM(L) Liberation's Ranjeet Kumar Ram: EC.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 14-11-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 15:48 IST
JD(U)'s Maheshwar Hazari wins Bihar's Kalyanpur seat by 38,586 votes, defeating CPIM(L) Liberation's Ranjeet Kumar Ram: EC.
  • Country:
  • India

JD(U)'s Maheshwar Hazari wins Bihar's Kalyanpur seat by 38,586 votes, defeating CPIM(L) Liberation's Ranjeet Kumar Ram: EC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CBI Arrests Singapore Man in Rs 32 Crore Bank Fraud

CBI Arrests Singapore Man in Rs 32 Crore Bank Fraud

 India
2
Modi's Campaign Trail: A Roadmap to Bihar Election Victory

Modi's Campaign Trail: A Roadmap to Bihar Election Victory

 India
3
Cash Ur Drive Marketing's Impressive Growth Post-IPO

Cash Ur Drive Marketing's Impressive Growth Post-IPO

 India
4

Axis Max Life: Surges Ahead with Stellar Growth in H1 FY'26

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025