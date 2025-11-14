JD(U)'s Maheshwar Hazari wins Bihar's Kalyanpur seat by 38,586 votes, defeating CPIM(L) Liberation's Ranjeet Kumar Ram: EC.
PTI | Patna | Updated: 14-11-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 15:48 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
