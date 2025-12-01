Bank of Japan's Interest Rate Deliberations

The Bank of Japan is weighing the benefits and drawbacks of a potential interest rate hike, according to Governor Kazuo Ueda. The decision, which will be discussed in December, comes as the central bank actively gathers data on corporate wage strategies.

Ueda, speaking to business leaders in Nagoya, stressed the bank's focus on understanding how firms plan to implement wage hikes. This information is being collected through the Bank of Japan's head office and its branches across the country.

The Bank of Japan's policy decision is highly anticipated, as it could signal a shift in economic strategy amidst current financial conditions.

