Left Menu

Spiritual Liberation through the Gita: Insights from Swami Ishwarananda Giri's Discourse

Swami Ishwarananda Giri of the Yogoda Satsanga Society of India emphasized the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita at a recent online discourse for Gita Jayanti. He discussed the importance of engaging in life's duties without attachment to outcomes, highlighting Yogananda’s insights on yoga as a transformative path to spiritual liberation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 30-11-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 30-11-2025 23:14 IST
Spiritual Liberation through the Gita: Insights from Swami Ishwarananda Giri's Discourse
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

During an online discourse coinciding with Gita Jayanti, Swami Ishwarananda Giri of the Yogoda Satsanga Society of India highlighted the profound teachings of the Bhagavad Gita.

He emphasized the importance of engaging in life's essential duties while maintaining a detached inner state concerning outcomes, as articulated by Paramahansa Yogananda.

Celebrated worldwide on December 1, Gita Jayanti commemorates Lord Krishna's timeless teachings to Arjuna, providing a guide to righteous action and spiritual realization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Suspicion: Young Woman Found Dead in Peeparpur

Tragic Suspicion: Young Woman Found Dead in Peeparpur

 India
2
Supreme Court Upholds Deadline for Waqf Registration on UMEED Portal

Supreme Court Upholds Deadline for Waqf Registration on UMEED Portal

 India
3
Cyclone Ditwah's Aftermath: Tamil Nadu Braces for Continued Rains

Cyclone Ditwah's Aftermath: Tamil Nadu Braces for Continued Rains

 India
4
Sympathy and Censorship: The Aftermath of the Hong Kong Fire

Sympathy and Censorship: The Aftermath of the Hong Kong Fire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025