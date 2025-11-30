Spiritual Liberation through the Gita: Insights from Swami Ishwarananda Giri's Discourse

During an online discourse coinciding with Gita Jayanti, Swami Ishwarananda Giri of the Yogoda Satsanga Society of India highlighted the profound teachings of the Bhagavad Gita.

He emphasized the importance of engaging in life's essential duties while maintaining a detached inner state concerning outcomes, as articulated by Paramahansa Yogananda.

Celebrated worldwide on December 1, Gita Jayanti commemorates Lord Krishna's timeless teachings to Arjuna, providing a guide to righteous action and spiritual realization.

