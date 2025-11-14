INDIA bloc CM face Tejashwi Yadav of RJD retains Raghopur seat, defeating BJP candidate Satish Kumar by 14,532 votes.
PTI | Patna | Updated: 14-11-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 19:22 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
