People have voted for a developed and prosperous Bihar by breaking all records: PM Modi at BJP headquarters.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 19:37 IST
- Country:
- India
People have voted for a developed and prosperous Bihar by breaking all records: PM Modi at BJP headquarters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bihar
- Modi
- BJP
- development
- prosperity
- vote
- election
- mandate
- record-breaking
- vision
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bihar's Historic Election Victory: Modi's Development Wins
Bihar Polls: Trust in NDA and Rejection of 'Vote-Theft' Claims
Bihar Election Defeat: A Wake-Up Call for Mahagatbandhan
PM Modi Lauds NDA's Historic Victory in Bihar Elections, Vows No Return of 'Katta Sarkar'
Landslide Victory: NDA Secures Historic Win in Bihar Elections