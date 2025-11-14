This is a victory for the women of Bihar who had to face wrath of RJD's 'jungle raj': PM Modi at BJP headquarters.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 19:52 IST
- Country:
- India
This is a victory for the women of Bihar who had to face wrath of RJD's 'jungle raj': PM Modi at BJP headquarters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bihar
- Modi
- BJP
- Women
- RJD
- victory
- politics
- India
- jungle raj
- governance
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bihar's Historic Election Victory: Modi's Development Wins
Just as river Ganga flows to West Bengal through Bihar, this victory has cleared BJP's win in West Bengal as well: PM Modi.
The victory in Bihar has infused new energy in BJP workers of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Assam and West Bengal: PM Modi.
RJD's Reflection: Analyzing Bihar Assembly Poll Results
NDA's 'Tsunami' in Bihar: A Resounding Mandate for Modi's Development Politics