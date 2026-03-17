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Politics and Passion: The World Cup's Powerful Impact

The World Cup serves as a global stage where national histories, cultures, and politics are spotlighted. Roger Bennett's new book explores this interplay, with the upcoming 2026 tournament set to be the largest ever. Despite geopolitical tensions, the event unites fans worldwide, transcending the sport itself.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2026 00:53 IST | Created: 17-03-2026 00:53 IST
Politics and Passion: The World Cup's Powerful Impact
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Politics at the World Cup is not uncommon, with the tournament acting as a stage for national history, culture, and geopolitics, according to Men in Blazers Media Network founder Roger Bennett.

Bennett, author of the newly released "We Are the World (Cup)," highlights the tournament's enduring legacy as a reflection of the global stage, while noting the challenges and opportunities of the expanded 2026 edition in North America.

Despite tensions like those surrounding Iran, Bennett argues the World Cup remains a cherished platform for cultural exchange and enduring memories, while noting Europe's favorites are likely to dominate the next tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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