How can those who call Chhath Puja as 'drama' respect traditions of Bihar?: PM Modi in BJP headquarters.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 19:55 IST
- Country:
- India
How can those who call Chhath Puja as 'drama' respect traditions of Bihar?: PM Modi in BJP headquarters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chhath Puja
- Bihar
- PM Modi
- BJP
- cultural heritage
- traditions
- festival
- India
- local culture
- identity
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Shefali Shah Celebrates Jaideep Ahlawat's Rise and Literary Escapes at Dehradun Literature Festival
Odisha's Bali Jatra Festival Shines on Global Stage
Curtain Rises on 'Literati 2025': Unveiling Worlds Within Words at Chandigarh Festival
IFFI 2025 Set for Grand Opening as Goa, Centre Unveil Major Festival Highlights
Adalaj Ni Vav: Celebrating 16 Years of Water Festival Melodies