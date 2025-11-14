BJP's Maithili Thakur wins Alinagar by 11,730 votes; RJD's Osama Shahab, the son of Mohammad Shahabuddin, bags Raghunathpur by 9,248 votes.
PTI | Patna | Updated: 14-11-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 20:02 IST
BJP's Maithili Thakur wins Alinagar by 11,730 votes; RJD's Osama Shahab, the son of Mohammad Shahabuddin, bags Raghunathpur by 9,248 votes.
