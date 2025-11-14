Just as river Ganga flows to West Bengal through Bihar, this victory has cleared BJP's win in West Bengal as well: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 20:26 IST
