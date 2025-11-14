BJP-led NDA secures three-fourth majority in 243-member Bihar Assembly, bags 183 seats.
PTI | Patna | Updated: 14-11-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 21:34 IST
- Country:
- India
This result in Bihar is surprising; we could not achieve victory in an election which was not fair from the very beginning: Rahul Gandhi.
