Left Menu

BJP-led NDA secures three-fourth majority in 243-member Bihar Assembly, bags 183 seats.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 14-11-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 21:34 IST
BJP-led NDA secures three-fourth majority in 243-member Bihar Assembly, bags 183 seats.
  • Country:
  • India

BJP-led NDA secures three-fourth majority in 243-member Bihar Assembly, bags 183 seats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India Unveils Digital Personal Data Protection Rules for 2025

India Unveils Digital Personal Data Protection Rules for 2025

 India
2
Doctors, Explosives and a White-Collar Terror Module: The Alarming Case Unfolding in Nuh

Doctors, Explosives and a White-Collar Terror Module: The Alarming Case Unfo...

 India
3
DPAP's Salman Nizami Criticizes Congress Strategy Amid Bihar Poll Defeat

DPAP's Salman Nizami Criticizes Congress Strategy Amid Bihar Poll Defeat

 India
4
Punjab Kings Revamps Squad Ahead of IPL Mini Auction

Punjab Kings Revamps Squad Ahead of IPL Mini Auction

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025